31-year-old Rene Hernandez shot and killed while getting gas in Van Nuys

31-year-old man fatally shot while getting gas in Van Nuys

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect who shot and killed Rene Hernandez, a resident of Panorama City.

Hernandez was getting gas at a Shell gas station at the 7200 block of Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys when a man approached him and opened fire.

When paramedics arrived to the scene, they discovered Hernandez had suffered multiple gun shot wounds. Paramedics provided medical support but Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators determined that a Hispanic male approached Hernandez, then fled into a nearby parked truck and took off after shooting Hernandez.

"I just heard like 5 gunshots, like pow pow pow," Rocky Rodriguez said. "I brushed it off, at first, thinking maybe it was just fireworks but, no, somebody was shot."

Evidence of several bullets fired and a cell phone is what police would find, near the 31-year-old victim.

Family members of Hernandez told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that he owned a toe truck service and was picking up diesel fuel.

Police believe this homicide is gang related.

Anyone who has information related to this crime is asked to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide unit at 818-374-9550.