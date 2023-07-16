31-year-old man killed, four other victims wounded in South LA shooting

An investigation was underway in South Los Angeles following a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.

The shooting unfolded Sunday just before 2 a.m. near the 2000 block of E. 115th Street. There, police said a suspect approached a group of people and started shooting.

Five victims were struck by gunfire. Of those, a 31-year-old man died at the scene. Four other victims went to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains outstanding. A description has not been released.

No further details were available.