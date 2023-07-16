Watch CBS News
31-year-old man killed, four other victims wounded in South LA shooting

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in South Los Angeles following a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured. 

The shooting unfolded Sunday just before 2 a.m. near the 2000 block of E. 115th Street. There, police said a suspect approached a group of people and started shooting. 

Five victims were struck by gunfire. Of those, a 31-year-old man died at the scene. Four other victims went to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition. 

The suspect remains outstanding. A description has not been released. 

No further details were available. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 9:41 AM

