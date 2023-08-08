31-year-old man arrested for starting fires in Burbank

Police have arrested a man accused of setting off a dozen fires in Burbank.

Officers from the Burbank Police Department arrested 31-year-old Tigran Gazdhyan early this morning after he allegedly set a piece of cardboard on fire behind a local business in the 340 block of North Pass Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. After extinguishing the fire, authorities searched for the alleged arsonist and located a Gazdhyan in a nearby Vons.

Gazdyan is accused of being a serial arsonist, setting a dozen dumpsters, bushes and trash on fire in the southwest part of Burbank. Investigators are also exploring the possibility that he may be responsible for other fires in Toluca Lake.

He has been booked for multiple counts of arson as well as a probation violation hold. He's being held without bail and is expected to be in court this Thursday.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to call Detective Cameron Mencuri, at (818) 238-3210.