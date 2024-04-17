$30k reward offered for information on deadly shooting of South Gate grandfather

Reward offered for information on murder of 57-year-old grandfather in South Gate

Los Angeles County officials have offered a reward in hopes of finding the person who fatally shot a 57-year-old grandfather in South Gate in late 2023.

An LASD bulletin offering the $30,000 reward from LA County officials for information on the murder of Hector Ascencio Sr. in Sept. 2023. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

It happened back on Sept. 16, 2023, when 57-year-old Hector Ascencio Sr. opened the door of his home in the 2500 block of Glenwood Place. Seconds after doing s he was shot, with his 9-year-old granddaughter bearing witness to the tragic scene.

"We're here today because we need to deliver that justice for the Ascencio family," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn at a news conference with his family members on Wednesday. "Most people will never know the pain and the shock that they are feeling. In what should have been his safest space, his own home, Hector Ascencio was savagely and senselessly murdered."

The ongoing investigation has yet to net any arrests and officials are hoping that the reward will help bring someone with more information forward.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors authorized a $20,000 reward, half of which was matched by the city of South Gate, bringing the total to $30,000.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.