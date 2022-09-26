Watch CBS News
Local News

30% discount on monthly Metrolink passes to be offered through 2022

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Metrolink in October, the commuter rail system announced it will offer a 30% discount on its monthly pass for the rest of the year. 

Starting in October, the discount will automatically be applied during purchases, according to Metrolink officials.

"As we approach our 30th anniversary this fall, we want to say thank you to our very loyal riders," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a statement. "The past couple of years have been challenging, and we want to show our sincere appreciation to those who stuck with us while giving new riders more reasons to hop on board and explore SoCal by train."

The monthly pass can be purchased between the 25th of the current month and the 14th of the following month and can be used for system-wide travel on Metrolink for the month.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 10:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.