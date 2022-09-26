30% discount on monthly Metrolink passes to be offered through 2022

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Metrolink in October, the commuter rail system announced it will offer a 30% discount on its monthly pass for the rest of the year.

Starting in October, the discount will automatically be applied during purchases, according to Metrolink officials.

"As we approach our 30th anniversary this fall, we want to say thank you to our very loyal riders," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said in a statement. "The past couple of years have been challenging, and we want to show our sincere appreciation to those who stuck with us while giving new riders more reasons to hop on board and explore SoCal by train."

The monthly pass can be purchased between the 25th of the current month and the 14th of the following month and can be used for system-wide travel on Metrolink for the month.