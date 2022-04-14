30 arrested for violent crimes in three-day LA sweep

Thirty suspects wanted for violent crimes -- including murder, sexual assault and robbery --were arrested in a three-day sweep last month in Los Angeles.

The arrests were made between March 28 and March 30 as part of Operation FAST, a joint operation lead Los Angeles police and the US Marshalls Service.

The operation was designed to target "street level criminal activity," the LAPD said in a news release Wednesday.

Of the 30 suspects, 10 were wanted for murder, nine for attempted murder, three for armed robbery and three for child sexual abuse. Ten guns were also seized.

The operation was part of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, which includes law enforcement agencies from across Southern California.