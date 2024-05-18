3 wounded during robbery turned shooting at Claremont market

Three people were wounded during a robbery turned shooting at a market in Claremont on Friday.

The incident happened at around 5:10 p.m. at the Super King Market, located at 436 Auto Center Drive, according to Claremont Police Department investigators.

Sometime during an attempted robbery, three people suffered gunshot wounds, police said. All were hospitalized in stable condition.

During their investigation, detectives took witness statements and viewed video surveillance of the shooting, which helped them identify the suspect as 27-year-old Pomona man Michael Abeyta.

"Officers located evidence, which included the suspect's clothing and a handgun, which were believed to be used during the crime," CPD Lieutenant Jason Walters said in a statement. "These items had been hidden by the suspect under a vehicle at a nearby business."

Abeyta was located as he walked in the 100 block of Meredith Avenue with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter that was searching for him following the shooting, police said.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal threats and robbery.

Police also arrested an alleged accomplice, who was identified as 37-year-old Pomona woman Amanda Soto. She had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery. She is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail.

No further information was provided.