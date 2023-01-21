Watch CBS News
3 unhoused people die in one week in Sherman Oaks

By KCAL-News Staff

Business owners in Sherman Oaks are outraged after three homeless people were found dead in a little over a week.

The bodies were discovered near a shopping plaza at the corner of Van Nuys and Ventura Blvd.

The owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill posted a video to social media saying she contacted the city repeatedly to get resources for the homeless but to no avail. 

Business owners are also concerned about their own safety, as several employees have been threatened and harassed.

"There's that aspect of worrying about your staff, worrying about your customers, and obviously we care about them too so it's a mixed bag," said Angela Marsden, a restaurant owner. 

Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who represents Sherman Oaks said in a statement, "Since I came in the office, we've expanded case management, shelter, mental health, and substance use treatment, and permanent housing resources. As a result, we saw a 7% decline in street homelessness in our last count, after years of double-digit increases in this district." 

