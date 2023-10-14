Watch CBS News
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Huntington Beach Kohl's, driver flees

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Kohl's store Friday in Huntington Beach. 

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at the department store located at 7777 Edinger Ave. in Huntington Beach. Three people were taken to the hospital, two in critical condition, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. 

Police said the driver of the car, which has Arizona license plates, fled the scene after hitting the victims and got in a short pursuit with officers. The vehicle stopped near the Olive Garden restaurant down the street and the driver was taken into custody. 

Police described the suspect as a 54-year-old man. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is not believed to be injured, officers added. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 13, 2023 / 9:04 PM

