3 suspects in custody for home invasion in Sherman Oaks

Three people were arrested after they broke into a Sherman Oaks home and robbed the residents at gunpoint.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred Wednesday, at around 1:35 a.m. in the 17900 block of Valley Vista Boulevard.

The victims told police that the intruders forced entry into their home by prying open a rear window and then robbed them at gunpoint, stealing money, a watch and a cellphone.

One of the victims was able to call police while the suspects were in the home, though her call was disconnected while she was speaking to authorities, an LAPD press release stated.

Officers with the West Valley Division Patrol arrived to the location and saw the suspects, dressed in dark clothing and masks, exiting the residence with suitcases. The three suspects immediately fled, prompting police to establish a containment perimeter. K-9 units were used to search for the intruders.

The three suspects, 25-year-old Maliek Villafranco, 29-year-old Darion Abbott and 25-year-old Jajuan Young, all residents of LA, were taken into custody.

The stolen property was also recovered and returned to the victims.

Anyone with information or video regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Dunlop at (818)374-7730. During non business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.