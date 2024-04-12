3 suspects arrested for alleged organized retail theft in Santa Monica

Three suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing more than $23,000 in merchandise in Santa Monica on Friday.

The robbery was initially reported on March 23 at around 4 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty located in the 1200 block of Wilshire Boulevard, according to a statement from Santa Monica Police Department.

Police say that six suspects, all wearing face masks, used sledgehammers to destroy several glass display cases at the store that contained high-end perfume. After taking the merchandise, they fled from the scene in two dark-colored cars.

"Based on evidence recovered during the warrant, detectives believe the individuals who burglarized the Santa Monica Ulta store are part of a larger organized retail theft crime ring that may have gang connections," police said.

Detectives executed a search warrant with Los Angeles Police Department Organized retail Crime Taskforce personnel in the 1200 block of 90th Place in Los Angeles where they arrested the three suspects.

They have been identified as two men — Jamari Caleed Mouton, 24, and Taveon Mekhai ray — and 21-year-old woman Christine Eelayia Walker. They were booked on suspicion of burglary and released from custody with citations, according to the Los Angeles County bail schedule.

Detectives are still working to locate the three additional suspects involved in the March burglary.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact investigators at (310) 395-9951.