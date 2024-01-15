3 suspects arrested following burglary of Chino Hills pharmacy, pursuit

Three alleged burglars were arrested after a pursuit that was prompted when they hit a Chino Hills pharmacy early Sunday.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m., when the suspects targeted the store in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

After learning of the burglary from a security company, deputies rushed to the pharmacy where they found the suspects in the process of committing the crime.

Two of the suspects, 21-year-old Jerdale Ruth and 18-year-old Romel Strahan, were taken into custody upon their arrival, deputies said.

The third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Mystic Winston, attempted to flee from the area in a vehicle which deputies determined was stolen from Georgia.

"A deputy struggled with Winston to prevent him from fleeing in the vehicle," said the SBSD statement. "While the deputy was at the driver's door, with the door open, Winston started the vehicle and placed the vehicle in different gears."

Deputies say that the car lurched forward, collided with a parked SBSD patrol vehicle, before continuing to drive through the parking lot, dragging the deputy for about 30 feet.

"The deputy lost his grip and fell to the pavement with Winston almost running over," the statement said.

Following a brief pursuit, which saw Winston lose control of the vehicle on westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near Rowland Heights, deputies were able to finally take him into custody.

Inside of the car, deputies discovered a safe and various pharmaceutical products that were taken during a separate and unrelated burglary, the statement said.

Winston was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, while Ruth was book on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and Strahan as booked on suspicion of burglary.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators with Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.