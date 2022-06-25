3 sisters from Sun Valley killed in crash in Guatemala

A local family is in mourning after three sisters and their grandfather were killed while on a trip abroad.

Natalie Vasquez, 18, was asked to prom by her boyfriend last month. The cell phone video of the event is something precious to her family now. The graduating senior and her two sisters, Katherine, 20, and Tiffany, 21, were excited to fly to Guatemala for the first time last week to visit their grandpa.

But the trip ended tragically when, relatives said the driver of a big rig was speeding and crashed into the vehicle the sisters and their grandpa was in, killing all four people.

"They were coming back from a trip, I believe, and it was raining and it was pretty foggy," said Martha Villegas, a family friend. "It happened in the middle of the night as far as I know, and the big rig was coming at a high rate of speed and hit their van they were traveling in."

The girl's uncle and two other children in the car survived. Family members said the hit-and-run driver tried to get away but was caught shortly after. The crash shook the tight-knit family to its core.

"It has taken a toll on the family," said Villegas. "It's completely shocking for the mother. She would like to come over to talk to you guys but every word that comes out she just starts crying."