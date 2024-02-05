3 rescued from rushing water after vehicle floods in San Bernardino

Flooded streets in the Inland Empire surprise drivers: "I wasn't expecting it to be that deep"

Flooded streets in the Inland Empire surprise drivers: "I wasn't expecting it to be that deep"

Flooded streets in the Inland Empire surprise drivers: "I wasn't expecting it to be that deep"

Three people were rescued from a flooded road in San Bernardino County early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the swift water rescue around 3 a.m. at Keenbrook Road and Cajon Boulevard after the vehicle attempted to cross a flooded road.

A father, mother and daughter were able to escape their flooded vehicle and climb up a tree to escape rising waters, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

All three were taken to the hospital and are being evaluated for hypothermia.

No other injuries were reported.