3 rescued from rushing water after vehicle floods in San Bernardino

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Flooded streets in the Inland Empire surprise drivers: "I wasn't expecting it to be that deep"
Three people were rescued from a flooded road in San Bernardino County early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the swift water rescue around 3 a.m. at Keenbrook Road and Cajon Boulevard after the vehicle attempted to cross a flooded road.  

A father, mother and daughter were able to escape their flooded vehicle and climb up a tree to escape rising waters, according to San Bernardino County Fire.

All three were taken to the hospital and are being evaluated for hypothermia. 

No other injuries were reported.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 9:17 AM PST

