3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. 

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. 

Police set up a perimeter and detained the man just before 1:15 p.m. Officers said the suspect possibly has mental health issues. 

Police said one of the victims was taken to the hospital, while the other two stabbing victims were treated on the scene for minor injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on January 3, 2023 / 1:59 PM

