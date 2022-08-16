1 killed, 2 others shot in Wilmington neighborhood

Los Angeles police were in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon investigating a triple shooting in a residential area.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it happened a little after 2:05 p.m. on the 800 block of Lagoon Avenue. When officers arrived they found three people with gunshot wounds, two of whom were conscious and breathing.

Police identified the three victims as two women and another person but did not identify the victim's gender. They did not immediately provide a description of the suspect.

Paramedics took the victims to the hospital where one of the victims died. The two others remained in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.