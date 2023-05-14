3 people seriously injured in crash on 110 Freeway in Highland Park

Authorities say three people were seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the Pasadena (110) Freeway in Highland Park.

The crash unfolded before 7:30 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avenue 43. There, a woman and two men sustained serious injuries, authorities said.

The impact of the crash resulted in the southbound freeway being closed at East Avenue 43 due to debris. Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.