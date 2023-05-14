Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

3 people seriously injured in crash on 110 Freeway in Highland Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities say three people were seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the Pasadena (110) Freeway in Highland Park. 

The crash unfolded before 7:30 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avenue 43. There, a woman and two men sustained serious injuries, authorities said. 

The impact of the crash resulted in the southbound freeway being closed at East Avenue 43 due to debris. Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 14, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.