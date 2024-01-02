3 people killed after Arcadia house bursts into flames

3 killed in house fire in Arcadia

A house fire in Arcadia is under investigation after three people were killed Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of Tyler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

When crews arrived to the scene, both the house and the attached garage were fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze by 1:30 a.m.

Authorities said three people were found inside the home and they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The identifies of the victims have not been released yet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.