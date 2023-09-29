3 people hospitalized after shooting and crash in Ladera Heights
Paramedics rushed three people to the hospital after a shooting caused a three-car crash in Ladera Heights.
The shooting and collision happened at about 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Stocker Street and S. La Cienega Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, at least one person was shot and no suspect is in custody.
Deputies said the victim has been uncooperative so far.
According to the California Highway Patrol, authorities plan to shut down Stocker Street at La Cienega Boulevard.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.