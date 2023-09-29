3 people hospitalized after shooting and crash in Ladera Heights

Shooting leads to three-car crash in Ladera Heights

Paramedics rushed three people to the hospital after a shooting caused a three-car crash in Ladera Heights.

The shooting and collision happened at about 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Stocker Street and S. La Cienega Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, at least one person was shot and no suspect is in custody.

Deputies said the victim has been uncooperative so far.

According to the California Highway Patrol, authorities plan to shut down Stocker Street at La Cienega Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.