Infant, toddler, grandmother found dead following apartment complex fire in West Covina

Three people, including an infant, were found dead inside an apartment following a structure fire in West Covina.

The fire was reported before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rolling Wood Apartments on E. Amar Road.

There, units arrived on scene to find a fire coming from multiple windows and doors of the complex. Firefighters called for a second alarm and assistance from multiple Los Angeles County Fire Department units.

"Upon arrival, the apartment was engulfed in flames. Due to the severity of the fire, officers were unable to gain entry," the West Covina Police Department said in a news release. "Officers conducted evacuations of surrounding apartments. Fire Department personnel made an aggressive fire attack due to reports of persons trapped."

After the fire was knocked down, three victims were confirmed dead. They were described as a female adult, a child, and an infant.

"It's not right. This isn't real," said Martha Cerda, who said she knew the victim for decades, identifying her to KCAL News as 54-year-old Georgina Yracheta. "She was full of life, very feisty. She had fierce maternal instincts."

Cerda said the children were Yracheta's grandchildren, 3-year-old Solomon, and 3-month-old Luna.

One apartment sustained severe fire and smoke damage while adjacent apartments sustained heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.