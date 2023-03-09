3 LAPD officers hospitalized after shooting in Lincoln Heights; suspect barricaded inside garage

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot and wounded in Lincoln Heights Wednesday evening.

KCAL News

All of the officers were taken to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment, two via LAPD cruiser and the third by ambulance.

Two of the officers suffered gunshot wounds to extremities, while the third was shot in the stomach, sources at the scene told KCAL News. All are said to be showing stable vital signs and expected to survive.

Police confirmed that two of the wounded were patrol officers, while the third was a K9 unit officer with LAPD's Metropolitan Division.

The suspect, wanted for an unknown felony, remains barricaded inside of a garage at a residence located in the area of Mission Avenue and N. Broadway, near LAC+USC Medical Center.

Officers responded to the area at around 4:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, the suspect reportedly ran away from officers, prompting them to set up a perimeter and call for assistance from a K9 unit.

The suspect began to shoot at officers about two hours later.

A massive amount of LAPD officers could be seen in the area, surrounding a residence with guns pointed towards the alleyway behind the home.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with the situation, arriving in three BearCats at around 7:30 p.m. They could be seen utilizing robots to surveil the area and search for the suspect.

LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert for the entire department at the time of the shooting.

Residents in the surrounding area have been advised to stay inside and lock their doors while the situation continues. Some neighbors were evacuated from their homes by officers.

Traffic in the surrounding area has been blocked off to all traffic as the situation continues.

A press conference is expected to be held soon.