Watch CBS News
Local News

3 men shot and killed under 105 Freeway in Downey

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Three men were found shot do death under the 105 Freeway overpass in Downey over the weekend. 

Officers were dispatched to the Rio San Gabriel Riverbed that runs underneath the freeway at around 9 p.m. on Saturday after learning of the discovery, according to a statement from the Downey Police Department. 

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene. 

On Monday, police revealed that they believe all three victims were homeless and living in the area at the time of the shooting. They are all believed to be between 34 and 37 years old, police said. 

"This appears to be an isolated incident," the DPD statement said on Saturday.

They followed that up on Monday, stating that they do not believe the shooting was random and there is not any known threat to surrounding neighborhoods. 

"In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are available at this time," the Monday release said.

No further information was provided. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (562) 904-2386. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.