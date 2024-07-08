3 men shot and killed under 105 Freeway in Downey

Three men were found shot do death under the 105 Freeway overpass in Downey over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the Rio San Gabriel Riverbed that runs underneath the freeway at around 9 p.m. on Saturday after learning of the discovery, according to a statement from the Downey Police Department.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police revealed that they believe all three victims were homeless and living in the area at the time of the shooting. They are all believed to be between 34 and 37 years old, police said.

"This appears to be an isolated incident," the DPD statement said on Saturday.

They followed that up on Monday, stating that they do not believe the shooting was random and there is not any known threat to surrounding neighborhoods.

"In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are available at this time," the Monday release said.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (562) 904-2386.