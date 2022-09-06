Watch CBS News
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.

The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.

The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.

No weapon was found at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

