Inland Empire

3 killed when departing plane crashes in hangar of Cable Airport in Upland

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Three people died when a plane crashed during a departure in an airport hangar in Upland, authorities said. 

The incident a single-engine Beechcraft P35 unfolded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Cable Airport in San Bernardino County. 

The FAA says the plane crashed during a departure. The impact caused a fire, which was knocked down. Three occupants onboard the aircraft were located as deceased. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to investigate. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

