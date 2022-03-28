3 men killed in fiery Anaheim car wreck

Three men were killed in a fiery car wreck in a residential Anaheim neighborhood early Monday morning which split a car in half.

The single-car crash occurred at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Avenue just before 2 a.m. The Mercedes sedan was speeding down Harbor when the driver lost control and the car slammed into a brick wall and sheared a hydrant, Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher told CBSLA.

Three men in their 20s died at the scene. They were not immediately identified.

A police cruiser was in the area and its officers witnessed the car speeding by, Gallacher said. The officers rushed to the crash scene, pulled one of the victims out of the car and attempted CPR on him, but he died.

The car was burned up and split in half, and the impact was so strong that pieces of the car were strewn on the street and in the front yards of nearby homes, dozens of feet apart.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the wreck. The cause is under investigation.