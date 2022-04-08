3 killed after car careens into tree in East LA, catches fire
Three people were killed when a car slammed into a tree in East Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on Olympic Boulevard, near Herbert Avenue.
According to California Highway Patrol, a Volkswagen Jetta was speeding east on Olympic Boulevard when the driver lost control and slammed into a tree. The Jetta then caught fire.
A big-rig driver who was passing by rushed over and used his fire extinguisher to extinguish the flames, a CHP officer at the scene told CBSLA.
Its three occupants, two males and a female, died at the scene. They were not immediately identified.
It's unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.