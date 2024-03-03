3 killed, 2 injured in suspected DUI crash in Pomona

Three people have died and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Pomona.

The crash unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday at White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard. There, two passengers of one vehicle died at the scene and three others were transported to the hospital, where another person died.

Police said that the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as 36-year-old Victor Siharath of Pomona, was arrested for felony DUI. The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2155.