3 killed, 2 injured in early morning shooting in Downey

By Iris Salem

Authorities say three men were killed in a shooting in Downey that left two other people injured. 

The incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of Leeds Street. It was there that officers responded and located four men and one female who had been shot. 

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The female and another male were taken to the hospital. 

Police said a preliminary investigation reveals that this incident was isolated and no suspects are outstanding. 

What led to the shooting was not immediately known. 

First published on July 10, 2022 / 7:03 AM

