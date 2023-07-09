3 killed, 1 seriously injured after car crashes in Murrieta elementary school parking lot

Three people were killed and one other seriously injured when a car crashed at an elementary school in Murrieta late Saturday evening.

According to Murrieta Police Department, the crash happened at around 11:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Alta Murrieta Elementary School, located in the 3900 block of Whitewood Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the car fully engulfed in flames.

One of the victims was found severely injured outside of the car and was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

The three other occupants were found inside of the vehicle after the fire was extinguished by Riverside County Fire Department. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

None of their identities have been released.

Anyone with additional information on the crash was asked to contact investigators at (951) 461-6306.