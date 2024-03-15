Watch CBS News
Local News

3 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into store in Lynwood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Three people were injured when a car slammed into a store in Lynwood on Friday. 

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash are not immediately known, but at least two cars were involved in the incident, one of which veered into the building, which appeared to be Veronica's Meat Market with SkyCal overhead. 

Firefighters say that of the three injured people, one was in critical condition. 

None of the injuries came from inside of the business, but rather inside of the car that crashed into the structure. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 15, 2024 / 10:22 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.