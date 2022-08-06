Watch CBS News
3 hospitalized in Whittier multi-vehicle crash

Three people were rushed to a trauma center early Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.

According to sources at the scene, one vehicle was on its roof with one person lying next to the vehicle and two light poles were on the ground.

