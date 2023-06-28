3 hospitalized in multi-car crash after vehicle veers off I-5 in Granada Hills

3 injured in crash after car veers of I-5 in Granada Hills

Three people were hospitalized in a grisly multi-car crash in Granada Hills on Wednesday.

First responders rushed to the area, near the 13200 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, at around 12:15 p.m. after learning that a car reportedly veered off of the I-5 Freeway, which runs adjacent to Sepulveda.

The car slammed into two other vehicles — a dump truck and an SUV.

The driver of the car that flew off of the freeway, a Toyota Scion, is in critical condition after he was removed from the wreckage by firefighters.

Two others were hospitalized in serious condition.

Paramedics also evaluated three other patients at the scene, but they did not require transport.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver of the Scion, a man between 50 and 60-years-old, to veer off of the freeway.