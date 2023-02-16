3 hospitalized after two-car crash in Malibu
Three people were hospitalized, two of whom were airlifted, after a crash in Malibu.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash involved two vehicles, one of which was sent off a hill. Three victims inside one of the cars were trapped, forcing firefighters to extricate them.
The rescuers drove two of the victims to nearby Pepperdine in order to be airlifted. The last remaining victim was driven to the hospital.
