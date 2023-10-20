3 hospitalized after car crashes into children's dental office in South LA

Three people were hospitalized after a car slammed into a children's dental office in South Los Angeles on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of S. Vermont Avenue, when a silver sedan crashed into the one-story office of Amor Dentistry.

First responders rushed three people to the hospital, two of which were inside of the vehicle. All of the victims remain in unknown condition. At least one of the patients was a juvenile, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters say that four people were injured in the incident, but one of the vehicle's passengers declined transport to the hospital. The fourth was not involved in the collision, but had medical complaints afterwards and requested to be taken via ambulance.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, but Los Angeles Police Department did not provide any further information.

This is developing story. Check back for details.