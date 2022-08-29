See a movie for just $3 on National Cinema Day this Saturday

Saturday has been declared National Cinema Day, and thousands of movie theaters across the country will offer tickets to any movie, in any format, for just $3.

Major movie theater chains — including AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters — have joined the Sept. 3 discount movie theater bonanza.

NATIONAL CINEMA DAY - SEPTEMBER 3.



Regal will have $3 tickets for:



🎞️ANY MOVIE

🔮ANY FORMAT

📅ALL DAY



Tell your friends, grandmother, that one uncle - go ask out that one person, whatever you have to do#NationalCinemaDay pic.twitter.com/KB8wJi16c8 — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 28, 2022

The Cinema Foundation says its a chance for the industry to say "thank you" to moviegoers who have returned to theaters after the pandemic. But movie theater sales typically slow down into the Labor Day weekend. Just this past weekend was the weakest of the summer, with "The Invitation" topping the North American box office with just $7 million.

AMC and Cinemark are sweetening the deal with concession specials. AMC is offering a fountain drink and popcorn combo for just $5 that day, while Cinemark is staying with the theme of the $3 discount ticket day by offering a medium ICEE, or candy, or a small popcorn for just $3.

#NationalCinemaDay is Saturday, 9/3! All tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, are only $3+tax, and our fountain drink and popcorn cameo combo is just $5+tax. https://t.co/O6q3d38ats pic.twitter.com/e62sGqfmc7 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) August 28, 2022

$3 TICKETS FOR EVERY MOVIE + EVERY FORMAT!!! Join us Saturday, September 3 to celebrate Cinema Day. 🥳



PLUS, enjoy:

- $3 Medium ICEE or Medium Fountain Beverage

- $3 Candy

- $3 Small Popcorn (or upsize to a large for $1 more!)



🎟️: https://t.co/y1zTPR9luh pic.twitter.com/H1vJh8bSHy — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) August 28, 2022

The $3 movie ticket prices apply to any movie, even new releases, in any format, including IMAX and 3D films.