3 dead, including child, in two-car crash in Placentia; 7 others hospitalized

Three people were killed and seven injured in a two-car crash in Placentia late Wednesday evening.

According to Placentia Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orangethorpe Avenue and Melrose Street.

In all, three people were killed during the collision, including one child. Seven others were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known.

