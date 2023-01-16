3 dead, 3 injured in crash with wrong-way driver on 210 Freeway in Fontana

Three people were killed and three others injured when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle on the 210 Freeway in Fontana on Saturday.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 6:30 a.m., just west of the Citrus Avenue offramp of the 210.

The driver of a 2012 Ford was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, colliding head-on with a 2001 Lexus, which had five occupants.

Both drivers, including the 43-year-old Highland man driving the Lexus, were killed in the incident, as well as a 16-year-old female in the Lexus. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she was later pronounced dead.

The three other occupants of the Lexus a 42-year-old woman and two children aged 5 and 3, suffered "major injuries," according to CHP.

Investigators were still working to determine a cause in the crash.