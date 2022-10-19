3 charged in connection with Reseda murder of motorist

Three people were charged in connection with a murder in Reseda that led to a police pursuit months later where a motorist was killed after being dragged under his own vehicle, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

Joshua Reneau, 31, of Los Angeles, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, of West Covina, and Miracole Brown, 20, of South L.A., were each charged with one count of murder, five counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of second- degree robbery. Hall also faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

"I am grateful that these dangerous individuals are now in custody," Gascón said in a statement. "Those charged in this case showed a wanton disregard for the victims, who were needlessly killed and hurt. My heart breaks for all the victims who have suffered but I am thankful that this vicious crime spree has come to an end."

Reneau also faces one count of murder, four counts of assault on a peace officer, two counts of carjacking, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of fleeing a pursuing officer's vehicle causing death. Hall faces one count each of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, prosecutors said.

Arraignment was continued for Hall and Brown until Nov. 15. Reneau is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

The death of the motorist took place on Oct. 13 after police spotted Reneau, who was wanted in connection with the July 29 murder of an accomplice, Earl Hunter, in Reseda. Reneau was in a car that police pursued but crashed after a short chase, according to prosecutors.

Reneau allegedly ran from the vehicle and carjacked 63-year-old motorist Larry Walker who was dragged underneath the vehicle for about two miles as the defendant drove. Walker, of La Habra, suffered major injuries and died.

Reneau is accused of colliding with several police cars and flipping the stolen vehicle. A standoff ensued before the defendant eventually was taken into custody.

All three defendants were charged in connection to a July 29 robbery that occurred in Reseda where two victims were wounded during the incident. Hunter, the fourth suspect who allegedly participated in the robbery, was fatally shot by a security guard rendering help to the victims.

Reneau, Hall and Brown are now charged with Hunter's murder, Gascón said.