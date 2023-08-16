3 arrested for shoplifting spree at Irvine Spectrum Center

Shoplifters arrested after allegedly stealing from Irvine Spectrum over weekend

Three people were arrested over the weekend for an alleged shoplifting spree at the Irvine Spectrum Center in Irvine.

According to Irvine Police Department, who reported the arrests on Twitter, three Lancaster residents were arrested after they stole from multiple stores inside of the popular shopping center, located at 670 Spectrum Center Drive, on Sunday.

"They must not follow our social media because if they did, they would know that not much gets past our Spectrum Officers and that Irvine does not tolerate organized retail crime," the tweet said.

Officers allege that the trio stole around $700 worth of clothing from two different stores and left without paying, all with an eight-year-old child in tow.

"Like a well-oiled machine, our Spectrum Officers went to work," IPD said. "Within minutes, our eagle-eyed patrol officers stopped the trio before they got onto the freeway."

Jahtasha Janay Thrower, 28, Tyler Joelene Divens, 30, and Irish Renee West, 27, were arrested on multiple charges that included conspiracy, burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said.

Officers recovered the stolen items taken from the Spectrum as well as an additional $1,000 in property that was taken from a different mall nearby.