3 arrested for clothing theft at Kohl's store in Simi Valley following pursuit

Three people have been arrested for clothing theft from a Kohl's retail store in Simi Valley following a pursuit.

The incident unfolded in the late afternoon on August 24th, after Simi Valley police were alerted to a license plate hit on a stolen car. The car was then located in the parking lot of a Kohl's on Tapo Canyon Road.

As officers arrived and attempted to make contact with two people inside a vehicle, a third person exited the Kohl's allegedly carrying an arm-full of clothing and entered the car.

A pursuit was initiated and concluded about 12 miles into the foothills near the Santa Clara Valley Gas Plant. The three people in the car were taken into custody and the clothing valued at $734 was located inside the car.

Police said the vehicle the suspects were in was confirmed stolen from Cerritos. An 18-year-old was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, organized retail theft, and other charges. Two juveniles inside the car were arrested and cited for organized retail theft and conspiracy, and released to family members, police said.