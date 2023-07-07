3 arrested for the 2022 murder of Stanton pizza delivery driver

Orange County deputies arrest three men for the murder of a pizza delivery driver in Stanton

After more than a year, Orange County deputies have arrested three men connected to the murder of a pizza delivery driver that stopped to help a man in need.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas was driving around Stanton on June 28, 2022, when he stumbled upon multiple men attacking the 76-year-old man.

"You see a guy with a flat tire on the side of the road, he's the guy you'll see right there helping him," son Ivan Cristalinas said in an interview last year.

Cristalinas stopped his car to break up the scuffle but was shot to death. The suspects also shot the 76-year-old man. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

"He had the biggest heart and it's unexplainable how everything happened," said Ivan.

The suspects ran away before deputies arrived at the scene at the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue. Deputies, with the help of federal agencies such as the U.S. Marshals and Customs and Border Protection, poured thousands of hours to find the men responsible for Cristalinas' death and even narrowed it down to three suspects.

The year-long investigation led deputies to arrest 19-year-olds Henry Diep Le and Adrian Castaneda as well as 18-year-old Damian Ivan Mayorga.

All three were booked on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call investigators at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1 (855) 847-6227 or on their website here.