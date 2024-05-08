3-alarm fire erupts at commercial building in Lynwood

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire inside a commercial building in Lynwood Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Multiple fire stations responded to help contain the flames around 8:30 a.m. and crews remain in defensive mode, meaning no firefighters are inside.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see massive plumes of smoke coming from the large warehouse.

The warehouse is home to a recycling type business filled with used clothing and was reportedly filled with chemicals. The building is located at the intersection of the 710 and 105 Freeway.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.