3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs, not far from Coachella music festival

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Borrego Springs Saturday morning. The 9:08 a.m. tremblor's epicenter was 8 miles northeast of the Borrego Springs area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS map detecting where the quake was felt, notes that about 60 miles away, Coachella music festival goers who are camping out, or staying in the area may have felt it, with the map rating the feeling as "light."

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is on its second day Saturday, with the venue opening around 1 p.m.

Tyler, The Creator will be the Saturday headliner both weekends of the two-weekend festival. He performs at 11:40 p.m., with No Doubt taking the stage earlier at 9:25 p.m.

Other performers on the slate Saturday are Ice Spice, Sublime, Blur, JUNGLE, Dom Dolla, Bleachers and Kevin Kaarl.

The performances can be seen on the Coachella channel on You Tube.