29-year-old arrested for killing apparent homeless man on Redondo Beach Pier

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly killing a man at the Redondo Beach Pier in mid-February.

The suspect, Alexis Martinez, has been booked for murder and is being held on a $2 million bail. 

redondo-beach-killing.jpg
Redondo Beach police arrested Alexis Martinez, 29, for allegedly killing a man at the city's pier.  Redondo Beach PD

A public works employee discovered the victim's body at a stairwell inside a parking structure at the Redondo Beach Pier on Feb. 16. Officers said the victim, 43-year-old Teddy Campos, was shot in the head. Paramedics tried to help Campos but declared him dead at the scene. They believed he was homeless. 

Detectives spent more than two weeks searching for Martinez but finally tracked him down and arrested him for the shooting. 

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to call contact officers at (310) 339-2362. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department's email: crimetips@redondo.org.

