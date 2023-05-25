Young students head to the beach for 'Kids Ocean Day'

The annual Kids Ocean Day is happening up and down our coast on Thursday, with the largest clean-up taking place in Los Angeles at Dockweiler Beach!

Kids Ocean Day is an educational program that happens every year to teach kids our environmental impacts and ways we can protect our coast.

This year's theme is 'Kids causing a wave of change for the ocean.' It focuses on how littering on the streets damages the beaches, ocean and marine animals.

Afterwards, the kids will come together on the beach to create a giant aerial message of ocean conservation to the world.