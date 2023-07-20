288 dogs waiting to be adopted at Orange County Animal Care

After three years, the Orange County Animal Care reopened its doors to the public hoping to place rescues with their forever homes.

"I've been waiting for them to open the doors for two years so I'm very excited and ready to find another baby," said fur mom Michelle Wilkinson.

As the shelter launched its new program to match pet lovers with a fur baby, Wilkinson was the first one into Orange County's Animal Care yard in Tustin Wednesday.

A smiling dog waits to be adopted at the Orange County Animal Care. KCAL News

Like shelters up and down the state, the OC Animal Care is at capacity with hundreds of cats and dogs needing homes. As of Wednesday, there are 288 dogs eagerly waiting in their kennels, 28% higher than the same time last year. Pet advocates have been critical of the facility about a lack of access to animals and a requirement for appointments.

Officials said the policy was implemented at the beginning of the pandemic and continued due to staffing issues as well as expert advice.

"Experts tell us that the return rate is a lot lower when you have to take the time and look online, and peruse all the different animals and meet with one of our ambassadors," said OC Supervisor Katrina Foley.

The shelter has now made some changes, switching to a hybrid program to help get the furry friends adopted. Prospective owners can also go through another program called Kennel Connection. It does not require an appointment and staff will be close by to give details about the dogs and cats and to be sure everyone is safe.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the public can walk through the kennels to meet the fur babies and possibly become a new mom like Wilkinson, who adopted her new dog named Woody.