28-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Fullerton

A 28-year-old man was killed late Friday during a head-on collision in Fullerton.

According to Fullerton Police Department, the crash happened at around 9 p.m. near Richman Avenue and Orangethorpe Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say that they found a white Honda Civic and a grey Nissan Pathfinder that had been involved in the collision. Both suffered severe front-end damage.

During their investigation, they learned that the driver of the Civic, the man who was killed, was driving at a "high rate of speed" eastbound on Orangethorpe Ave. when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending another car that was driving slower.

It was then that the Civic collided with the Pathfinder.

The Honda driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The 44-year-old driver of the Nissan and his 8-year-old female passenger both suffered minor injuries.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (714) 738-6812.