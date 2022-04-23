27-year-old man arrested in Tustin for attempted kidnapping outside high school

Police in Tustin arrested a 27-year-old Santa Ana man Friday morning for attempted kidnapping of a 17-year-old female student in the parking lot area of Tustin High School.

According to authorities, when the female student arrived to school, parked in the lot and was exiting her vehicle, she was approached by a man identified as Quinnton Roberson, who verbally threatened her and told her to get back into her car.

The 27-year-old then motioned to his waistband as if he had a weapon, police said in the news release. Shortly after Roberson walked away, the student called the Tustin Police Department.

Officers located Roberson near the same location. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Orange County Jail for attempted kidnapping, criminal threats and a probation violation.

No weapon was found on Roberson.