26-year-old charged for robbing six street vendors in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man with a series of violent street vendor robberies.

"The ongoing violence targeting street vendors will not be tolerated," District Attorney George Gascón said. "These coordinated armed robberies on vulnerable individuals simply striving to earn a living are abhorrent.

The District Attorney charged Stayshawn Stephens with 12 felony counts of second-degree robbery with aggravating factors of violent conduct. The robberies happened in a two-hour time span last Wednesday night. According to the DA's office, Stephens and two other armed robbers drove around Echo Park, downtown L.A. and East Hollywood holding vendors at gunpoint and knifepoint until they handed over the tip jars.

The three suspects also rifled through victims' pockets before jumping into a white Honda Civic and moving on to another street vendor.

The Los Angeles Police Department continues to search for the two other suspects.

"I thank the Los Angeles Police Department for their quick action in this case," Gascón said. "We will continue to hold those who cause harm accountable."

Stephens pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Monday morning. He is being held on a $1.3 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 1.