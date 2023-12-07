$25k reward offered for information that helps solve fatal Pasadena shooting in 2020

A $25,000 reward has been extended for information on the fatal shooting of a man in Pasadena in 2020.

Ernesto Jimenez, 27, was fatally shot while walking along the 200 block of Parke Street at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020 and authorities are still searching for the alleged gunman, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

"More than three years have passed since Ernesto's life violently ended while he was simply strolling to his neighborhood park," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in a statement. "I'm hopeful that this reward will lead to someone stepping forward to provide a critical tip or bit of information to help solve this case"

The Board of Supervisors is offering the reward.

"Ernestos' family is heartbroken. They and the Pasadena community at large deserver answers, justice and closure," Barger said.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine a motive in the shooting and have never released a description of any possible suspects involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (626) 744-4081.